High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can apply to win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship, and the deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m.
“Teens across the country are active in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease, whether it’s caring for family members, volunteering, working in a care facility or raising awareness and educating those around them,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO.
“These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter.”
College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Essays can be submitted by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
The winner receives a $5,000 scholarship with additional prizes awarded for runners up and honorable mentions. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.
AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors.
AFA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure.
Its services include a national toll-free helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. AFA has earned Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating for seven consecutive years.
Individuals wishing to support this scholarship and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484. For more information about AFA, visit alzfdn.org.
