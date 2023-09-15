Work on improvement projects will close or restrict some Phoenix-area freeways and ramps this weekend, Sept. 15-18, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Pinnacle Peak and Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road also closed. Detours: Drivers on southbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours, including southbound 19th Avenue, to travel beyond closure. Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues to Thunderbird or Cactus roads, to reach southbound I-17.
Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for wall construction project. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- East- and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to eastbound US 60 will be open. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour: Use alternate routes depending on location. Westbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach US 60. Drivers also can use northbound SR 143 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60.
Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for construction. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and off-ramp at 40th Street scheduled to remain closed until late September for construction. Allow extra travel time. Note: Priest Drive closed in both directions at US 60 from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 for bridge work. Southbound drivers on Priest Drive can detour to Mill Avenue to enter eastbound US 60.
Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18 for freeway maintenance. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway).
Times listed are approximate and subject to change, and some restrictions may end ahead of schedule. ADOT encourages drivers to always be alert, to slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
