Here's the Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for the coming weekend (July 28-31). Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information about these and other scheduled restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways:

  • Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31). Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 also will be closed.
  • Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31).
  • Southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (July 30).
  • Closures of Loop 303 in the north Valley (west of I-17) and lane restrictions along eastbound I-10 near 32nd Street also are scheduled. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you