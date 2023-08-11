Closures or lane restrictions are planned along I-17, US 60, I-10 and Loop 303 this weekend, Aug. 11-14, as the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) works on several improvement projects in the area.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be open. Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach I-17. Drivers on I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield Road and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 for lane striping. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Power Road, Superstition Springs Boulevard and Higley Road also closed. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Local detour routes include westbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.
Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 for construction. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets near Sky Harbor Airport. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Plan alternate routes.
Westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for construction (HOV ramp to westbound I-10 will be open). Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and westbound off-ramp at Priest Drive also closed. Plan alternate routes.
Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 for new interchange project. Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway. Also, Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.
Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, Aug. 11-13, for wall construction project. Note: 16th Street also closed overnight under Loop 101. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
