Scottsdale has been recognized as a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community, by the League of American Bicyclists, for 12 consecutive years. This year the city will renew its certification and hopes to be recognized at the platinum-level. Public feedback is an important part of the application process. By completing the city’s Bicycle Friendly Community Survey citizens can help shape future bike activities, amenities and infrastructure in Scottsdale. The survey is available online through Aug. 25 – get involved.
Scottsdale is one of only 36 cities in the country to receive this prestigious designation and one of only 13 gold-level cities with a population over 100,000. The city has an extensive network of bicycle amenities, including 123 miles of paved shared-use paths, 156 miles of unpaved trails, and 192 miles of on-street bike lanes. Transportation & Streets staff members are always looking for meaningful ways to promote bike riding in Scottsdale at events like Cycle the Arts, Bike to Work events and Walk, Bike and Roll to school celebrations. This fall the city is looking to partner with the Scottsdale and Paradise Valley Unified School Districts to host back to school bike safety events.
The city was initially recognized as a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community in 2005, which is noteworthy because Scottsdale was the first silver-level community without a university or major college. Scottsdale will submit its application for platinum-level certification the end of August and should hear back from the League of American Bicyclists by December.
