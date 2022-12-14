Fearless Kitty Rescue has been providing kittens a home since 2012, but now it’s asking for the community’s help to purchase the building that houses the rescue and its residents.
Back in 2017, Fearless Kitty Rescue was lucky enough to have a donor purchase the building so they could move in and pay a substantially reduced rent. The goal was to save enough money for the rescue to be able to buy the building in five years.
Due to the pandemic, that goal was pushed back until now. The current goal is to purchase the building that houses Fearless Kitty Rescue by 2023. It will take hard work, determination and significant generosity from donors and supporters, but the rescue is ready to take on the challenge with a capital campaign.
“This is the most ambitious goal we’ve set since we started saving kitties 10 years ago – to purchase the building that we have called home since 2017,” said Christine Fixico-Silver, executive director.
“With donors, we can make this dream a reality. Fearless Kitty Rescue has created a wonderful way not only to raise funding needed to purchase the building, but also a permanent legacy for contributors to leave on our donor appreciation wall in the rescue. And, we are already on our way – so far we’ve raised $13,000 for the donor wall.”
Donors can purchase three levels of plaques with inscriptions – ranging from $250 to $1,000.
For details to purchase a tribute plaque please visit fearlesskittyrescue.org/capital-campaign. Donations under $250 for this campaign can be made through this link as well.
“Our goal for the donor wall is upwards of $50,000 with an overall goal for the loan of $150,000,” Fixico-Silver added.
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue. Fearless Kitty Rescue is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. Fearless Kitty Rescue believes in a future when all cats live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition.
To learn more visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.