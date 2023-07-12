As part of its mission to preserve the history, culture and legacy of the foothills area, the Cave Creek Museum is now seeking help to restore a little piece of history located right on the museum grounds — the 52-year-old gazebo.
Situated outside near the main building, the historic bandstand/gazebo is in desperate need of new roof, according to Cave Creek Museum executive director, Evelyn Johnson.
“The gazebo itself looks beautiful, as long as you look from about [eye level] down — don’t look up and don’t stand in the distance,” Johnson said. “The roof is about 52 years old and the tiles are the thickness of about three sheets of paper. Unfortunately, that is about an $8,000 to $10,000 restoration.”
The museum recently received a $20,000 community grant from the Town of Cave Creek, which will go toward the restoration of the gazebo roof and other improvement projects. However, additional help is needed, and the museum is seeking public and private help to help finish the project.
“This spring, our dream team provided a great amount of work to the floor, paint, railings and steps of the historic bandstand/gazebo,” Johnson said.
“The only part that needs serious restoration is the roof which currently has wood shake tiles. We would like something that is not such a fire danger and still has the look of wood for preservation of its famous look. We also are concerned about the weight, so tile is not an option.”
According to Johnson, the museum is seeking a partner for this important project. Partners will have their company listed on the museum’s website as a business partner and company signage will be placed near the bandstand/gazebo in recognition of the tax-deductible donation of service and materials.
The goal is to complete the project by the end of August, with plenty of time to spare before the museum officially reopens in October.
The Cave Creek Museum is the only museum in the Town of Cave Creek, and Mayor Bob Morris said it was “certainly one of the signature areas of town” when awarding the recent community grant. It serves as not only a destination for out-of-town visitors, but also as a communal gathering place for the dozens of people who volunteer there.
“The Cave Creek Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been in operation for 52 years,” Johnson said.
“While we may be considered a small museum, we are mighty in the history that we share. We are unique in that we have archaeological and history collections on exhibit in addition to the mining campus as well as the Arizona Gold Mining Experience. We want to help preserve our community’s rich history.”
Along with its extensive exhibits, Cave Creek Museum has the first Church of Cave Creek and the last remaining tubercular cabin in Arizona, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum’s gold mining experience is also one of national and international significance, as it features the only remaining operating stamp mill within its original mining district.
“This season, the Cave Creek Museum welcomed over 7,500 visitors from 83 Arizona zip codes, 45 states and more than 10 foreign countries,” Johnson said, adding the museum saw more than 1,000 students this season as well.
For inquiries about how to help with the gazebo, Johnson can be reached directly by calling 480-488-2764 or emailing director@cavecreekmuseum.com.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.