February is American Heart Month, when there’s no better time to take control of your cardiac health, and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital received a new cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system that can be used to detect or monitor cardiac disease just in time.
Cardiac MRI services
The new MRI, featuring a five-ton magnet that is roughly 30,000 times stronger than the earth’s magnetic pull, required a special heavy duty crane to lower it into the hospital, and workers needed to remove and reinstall windows, doors and walls to move the 7 foot by 7 foot magnet into the building.
Doctors at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, located at 1930 E. Thomas Rd. in Phoenix, use cardiac MRI to detect or monitor cardiac disease through detailed pictures of the structures within and around the heart.
“Cardiac MRI is a tool unique in its capabilities,” said Dr. Nickalaus Gramze, a cardiologist and medical director of cardiac imaging at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, a satellite of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
“It is able to identify normal muscle from scar tissue, observe normal and abnormal blood flow within the heart, measure blood flow across the heart valves and in arteries, identify tumors and masses and create 3D models to aid in understanding of each individual's unique anatomy and physiology.”
It can also be used to see the major arteries within the body to assess for aneurysms or blockages. MRI technology can do all this without radiation exposure or potentially dangerous iodine-based contrast use.
“Cardiac MRI can accomplish much of what is traditionally done in an echocardiogram or nuclear stress test but with a much higher degree of accuracy, reliability and safety,” Gramze added.
Cardiac MRI services continue in the hospital’s existing imaging suite, with the new, second MRI expected to enter service in the spring.
“Abrazo continues to invest in its hospitals with upgraded technologies, facility improvements and recruiting excellent staff and physicians. This is a great way to start 2023 and kick off Heart Month with additions to our hospital that benefit quality patient care,” said Stephen Garner, CEO of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Take control of your health this heart month
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Millions of adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the aftereffects of a stroke. The fact that the majority of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease is why educating the community on the importance of heart health is so important.
“Heart disease can lead to severe disability that can absolutely destroy quality of life for its victims and their loved ones,” said Dr. Timothy Byrne, medical director of cardiovascular services at Abrazo Health. “Left unchecked, it can lead to a wide array of serious and life-threatening health complications, including heart failure, heart attack, stroke and death.”
Fortunately, new discoveries are making a positive, measurable impact on treating those with heart disease, and Abrazo Health hospitals are at the forefront of this change.
Breakthrough procedures and research in treating heart valve disease, coronary artery and vascular conditions, atrial fibrillation and more are propelling the treatment of heart disease to a higher level. Medications and other treatments are also helping to keep the estimated 5 million Americans living with heart failure out of the hospital.
Smoking, poor diet, high stress, obesity, diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle are all things that can contribute to heart disease.
“The most tragic thing about these issues is that they are not genetic or hereditary – we are often doing these things to ourselves,” Byrne said.
The greatest strides in the fight against heart disease will come from you.
There are some simple steps you can take to control the effects of heart and cardiovascular conditions or avoid them altogether. Among them: a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, daily exercise, a smoke-free lifestyle and techniques for managing stress. Taking charge of your health in this way not only will help you live longer, but also better.
Heart Month is also a good time to make sure you are up-to-date on your health screenings. According to Byrne, screenings and check-ups that are often covered by insurance can alert you to health conditions that need addressing sooner rather than later.
For more information on treating heart disease, online heart health risk assessments or to find a doctor, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
