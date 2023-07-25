In recognition of Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, Priority OnDemand, a leading national EMS and medical transportation company, is educating communities on the importance of water safety.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that drowning is one of the leading causes of death globally for children and young adults ages 1-24 with nearly 236,000 individuals drowning each year. With these alarming statistics, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and educated on preventing these tragedies.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning often occurs quickly and silently, making it imperative for parents, caregivers and the community to be proactive in safeguarding our loved ones. Priority Ambulance, a resource in emergency medical services, urges everyone to familiarize themselves with the following water safety tips:
- Know your Skills: It is never too early or too late to learn to swim.
- Adult Supervision: Accidents can happen in a matter of seconds. Keep young swimmers within arm's reach of a capable adult.
- Buddy Up: Pair strong swimmers with weaker ones to enhance safety in the water. However, adult supervision remains paramount.
- Life Jackets for Boating: Ensure everyone wears a properly fitted life jacket. This simple precaution can save lives.
- Limit Distractions: Those supervising should avoid distractions such as reading, texting or engaging in other activities that divert attention. Drowning can occur swiftly, and every second counts.
- Learn CPR: Knowing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be a lifesaver.
- Alcohol Limitation: Exercise caution and limit alcohol consumption when participating in water play situations. Alcohol impairs judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents.
As a leading cause of death in young children, it is essential to be aware of potential water dangers. Families should ensure that pools are securely fenced and equipped with a reliable lock. Wading pools, large buckets/coolers that may collect water can also pose a threat to children’s safety and should be appropriately monitored.
Laura Burris, an Advanced EMT with National EMS, a member of the priority family of companies, knows all too well the dangers of water and children.
In April 2017, her four-year-old cousin was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool. Immediately, family members began life-saving measures, including CPR on the child. Thanks to the quick actions of the child’s family and the medical professionals who responded and took care of the child at the hospital, Burris’s cousin was able to leave the hospital two weeks after the accident.
The life-altering experience motivated Burris to pursue a career in emergency medical services.
"My cousin is and will always be one of my biggest inspirations," Burris said. "Drowning is a silent killer. It is so important to always have your eyes on young swimmers."
In a drowning situation, it is crucial to act swiftly and responsibly. Burris offers these tips:
1. Move the person out of the water immediately.
2. Call 911 for emergency assistance.
3. Check for breathing. If the person is unconscious and not breathing, initiate CPR.
4. Check the pulse for 10 seconds. If there is no pulse, begin CPR immediately.
5. Individuals should be checked out by medical professionals as they could suffer from secondary drowning, a dangerous complication of drowning close calls that can occur 24-48 hours later.
On Drowning Prevention Day, Priority OnDemand and its family of companies, through Priority Ambulance, encourage communities to spread awareness about water safety. By implementing these crucial tips and remaining vigilant, we can work together to prevent drowning incidents and protect our loved ones.
Morgan Szymczyk is the associate director of corporate marketing and communications for Priority OnDemand.
