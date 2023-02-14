It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft's signing of legislation officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state. Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.
Happy 111th Birthday, Arizona
Kelly Mixerkmixer@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Kelly Mixerkmixer@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Weekly Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Super Bowl ads from local company to air during big game
-
Black Theatre Troupe presents August Wilson's ‘Joe Turner's Come and Gone’
-
Scottsdale student receives full ride to college through caddying
-
New Life Center receives $50K United Way grant to combat human trafficking
-
Local pet shelter hosting free adoption event through Feb. 14
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and Southeast Valley/Queen Creek. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Phoenix
43°
Mostly Cloudy
55° / 42°
3 AM
43°
4 AM
42°
5 AM
40°
6 AM
40°
7 AM
39°
Calendar
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Today's Weather
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and Southeast Valley/Queen Creek. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Phoenix
43°
Mostly Cloudy
55° / 42°
3 AM
43°
4 AM
42°
5 AM
40°
6 AM
40°
7 AM
39°
© Copyright 2023 City Sun Times, 10645 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 200-413 Phoenix, AZ | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.