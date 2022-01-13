If you’re thinking of purchasing a new eReader, tablet, or computer in 2022, consider adding to the experience using the free digital library through the Scottsdale Public Library. The Greater Phoenix Digital Library by OverDrive has eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines that can be checked out on most devices. Great for easier reading like larger fonts, audiobooks for travel, or magazines for new information or hobbies. Start the new year with online reading and enjoy the whole year through.
For more information or to check out digital materials, visit www.scottsdalelibrary.org/downloadables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.