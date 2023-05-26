Gravesites will be decorated tomorrow morning at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona ahead of Memorial Day.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 hundreds of volunteers will join the nonprofit Honoring America’s Veterans (HAV) in decorating tens of thousands of internment sites at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.
HAV and volunteers will place small American flags at each gravesite and on the columbariums. As the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona has a dirt surface rather than grass, volunteers will first chisel holes into the ground to make way for the flags. The effort is a team approach of hole drillers and then flag placers. Volunteers will work from east to west until most of the area is covered with flags.
Interested volunteers can show up Saturday at 7:30 a.m. After a brief flag presentation ceremony and welcome from the VA Cemetery Director Randy Heard, HAV will coordinate volunteers in groups and divvy the sections for decorations. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sunscreen, hats and lightweight clothing. Water will be provided.
For more information about the flag placement before the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, go to honoringamericasveterans.org/memorial-day-ceremony.
