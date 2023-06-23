Organizations addressing Arizona’s most critical health challenges – including mental health, substance use disorder, chronic health conditions and health equity – are encouraged to apply for a discretionary grant from The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement now through June 29.
In 2022, the foundation awarded 88 grants, totaling nearly $3 million, across all 15 counties in the state.
Funding priority will be given to grant proposals that expand publicly available resources, are scalable (or have the potential to increase systems-level capacity) and have a measurable impact. The grant term is one year, with a funding date of Aug. 31.
All organizations seeking funding must have an active Arizona Community Foundation account and apply online at azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview.
“Where innovation and collaboration meet comes the ability to influence change and improve lives,” said Dr. Christine Bracamonte Wiggs, president and board chair for the foundation. “Through these grant opportunities, we are able to support projects that help our communities thrive, and we look forward to this next round of grantees.”
The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement aims to mobilize, uplift and advance the health of communities statewide by focusing on Arizona’s key health challenges. The foundation’s impact is amplified through cross-sector partnerships with trusted local organizations.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation uses funding opportunities like this one to expand boots-on-the-ground efforts and invest in programs and applied research that improve well-being and address health disparities.
To learn more about this grant opportunity and to submit an application, visit, azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview.
