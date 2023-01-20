Cyber Quest, a leader in family arcade entertainment, will host its grand opening Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination in Scottsdale.
Guests of all ages can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, skill-based games and incredible prizes. A unique aspect that separates Cyber Quest from other arcades is its dedication to providing games with only non-violent content. The Cyber Quest at Arizona Boardwalk will feature about 40 total redemption, crane and video games with an exciting array of prizes in its signature Prize Zone, including small toys, designer accessories and high-end technology.
Guests can enjoy hours of fun by simply loading a Club Card with game play credits. These credits never expire, so guests may continue to build their status over time as part of the Cyber Quest’s Hall of Fame Club. The club is free to join and only requires a Club Card and general information. Members receive exclusive access to offers, extra reward bonuses, free tickets, Daily Quest Bonus specials and more. Redemption tickets earned through game play are automatically stored on a guest’s Club Card and can be redeemed immediately at the Prize Zone or saved for a larger prize later.
Cyber Quest will host game tournaments, special events and fun daily promotions. They also offer kids’ reward programs for good grades. The arcade plans to offer birthday parties, team-building events and other outings in the coming months. There is no fee to enter Cyber Quest.
Cyber Quest is located on the lower level of Arizona Boardwalk near the complex’s Soap Bubble boutique shop and steps away from the Museum of Illusions (opening soon). Cyber Quest will initially be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check the website for updates on hours.
For more information, visit kidsquest.com/location/azboardwalkcq.
