February is our shortest month with a lot of tourist traffic through town. Temperatures are turning the corner, with beautiful days and chilly nights. What a great place we’ve chosen to live! But, there are downsides too.
I’m noticing Globe Camomile aka Stinknet showing up. Now is the time to stop this highly flammable invasive. It’s much easier to kill when it’s small! Just because we have our own fire department now doesn’t mean we should let our guard down. Remember dry and hot are coming.
As I write this on MLK day, January 17th I think of all that I’ve seen in my lifetime, and wonder at where we’ve been, where we are now, and why.
As a small child in the early ‘60s I saw open and hostile racism and then I saw improvement. I remember the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. I remember the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which prohibits racial discrimination in voting. Both of these were an extreme move forward in leveling the playing field. Out of the Civil Rights Act came quotas that angered some and appeased others. All of it to make sure the America we live in gives everyone a chance at the promise of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.
Last December I had the occasion to see some movies from another time. I saw the 1967 movie Guess who’s Coming to Dinner, starring the late great Sidney Poitier. This movie highlighted changes in attitudes––when you actually learn about someone from a different background and look at “the content of their character.” It was a huge social statement and I believe chipped away at the foundation of racism.
I also had the occasion to see the 1974 movie Blazing Saddles. I believe this Western parody taught us to laugh at ourselves and realize how unjust racial prejudice is. I believe that when society is able to laugh at itself, it’s a move toward positive change. This also chips away at the foundation of prejudice. This is where we were and our destination was much brighter in 1974.
We now have more racial tension on the streets and in the media than I can ever remember. How did we get here and why? I’m sure everyone has their own ideas about the answer to that as do I. I’ll keep those opinions to myself.
There is one absolute truth though, and without it we have no future. Remember, United We Stand!
