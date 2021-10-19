Sarah Liguori of Phoenix has joined Arizona House Democrats’ 29-member caucus after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed the new representative for Legislative District 28 (LD28). Liguori will replace Aaron Lieberman, who resigned to run for governor.
District 28 covers North Central Phoenix, from I-17 in the west to Scottsdale Road in the east, Thomas Road north along Highway 51 through Paradise Valley as far north as Bell Road.
“I have loved living in Legislative District [28] and am proud of the work we have done to elect amazing Democrats,” Liguori said in a released statement. “I look forward to this opportunity and strive to provide positive change to all people of Arizona.”
Board members selected Liguori from a list of three candidates submitted by LD28 precinct committeepersons in accordance with Arizona law. The candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office. In this case, a Democrat.
“Sarah Liguori is a working mom who understands her district,” said Supervisor Bill Gates, District 3, in a released statement. “All the people nominated were excellent, but Sarah brings a private sector background and an eye to the future of our state that will serve the residents of District 28 well.”
Liguori, 38, has experience working in commercial real estate and financial planning, with a background in economics from the University of Arizona. She has also served as an elected precinct committeewoman and board member.
“Sarah brings tremendous experience and perspective as a small business owner and we are excited to welcome her to the House,” said House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding in a released statement. “She has worked hard to help others step forward and lead, and I know she will bring the same energy and passion now that she has this opportunity to step into the arena as a member of our caucus. We look forward to working alongside her in the upcoming session.”
Liguori will serve through 2022. The next election for seats in the Arizona House will be the 2022 primary.
