Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has been elected as vice chair of the C40 steering committee, the governing body providing strategic direction for the global network of 97 cities committed to addressing urgent climate challenges.
Gallego, who has served as Mayor of Phoenix since 2019, is the second elected woman mayor in Phoenix history and the youngest big-city mayor in the United States. She graduated from Harvard University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to becoming mayor, Gallego served on the Phoenix City Council and worked on Economic Development for local utility company, Salt River Project.
In her new role on the C40 Steering Committee, Gallego’s office says that she, “will be a leading voice in promoting and advocating for bold and innovative climate action in cities around the world and inspiring change for a better future for all people.”
Gallego was elected to represent C40’s North America region, encompassing 17 cities in the United States and Canada. C40’s member cities represent 700 million citizens and one quarter of the world’s economy. The goal of the mayors of C40 Cities is to deliver on the Paris Agreement’s highest ambition and keep global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees, and to do so in an equitable way.
“The climate challenges of our time demand resourceful, creative, and collaborative leadership,” said Gallego. “I’m proud to join this global group of mayors on the C40 steering committee to drive action toward our shared vision for a healthy, equitable, and resilient world. I bring with me the unique perspectives and experience of the people of Phoenix and I look forward to exploring new possibilities and sharing best practices with this global cohort.”
Learn more about the C40 Cities here. Learn more about the City of Phoenix here.
