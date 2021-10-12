The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will seek applicants for appointment as District 2 Supervisor beginning next week. Today, Oct. 12, the Board accepted the resignation of current District 2 Supervisor Steve Chucri who plans to vacate the position Nov. 5, 2021.
To qualify for appointment as the new District 2 Supervisor, applicants must:
- be registered to vote in District 2 when submitting the application
- be a member of the same political party as the person vacating (Republican)
The appointee will serve in this position until the person elected in the November 2022 General Election is sworn in.
Go here to see the District 2 boundaries.
Applicants should send their letters of interest along with a resume to:
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
301 W. Jefferson, 7th Floor
Phoenix, AZ 85003
or email to clerkboard@maricopa.gov
Applications will be accepted from Oct. 18, 2021, until 5pm, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. All documents filed with the Clerk’s Office will become public records. Applicants are subject to a background check.
