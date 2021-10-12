Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA TUESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area for Tuesday. An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.