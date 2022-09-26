The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System, which manages the Arizona OAR Line, is warning Arizona residents and healthcare providers, particularly adolescents and their parents, about an alarming new trend of brightly-colored fentanyl tablets that appear to be marketed towards younger, inexperienced individuals.
In August, the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl pills in 18 states, including Arizona. The “rainbow fentanyl” pills seem to be marketed in an effort to appeal to younger, inexperienced individuals.
According to the DEA, this new appearance of fentanyl may come in the form of pills, powder and blocks resembling sidewalk chalk in a variety of different colors. While the colors of the pills don’t necessarily indicate any difference in potency, fentanyl remains a highly addictive and potent opioid — it is the leading cause of drug-related deaths in the U.S. and resulted in approximately 71,000 deaths in 2021. Drug overdoses also remain the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.
“From a health care perspective, we continue to see firsthand how fentanyl disrupts our communities and ruins lives,” said Bryan Kuhn, PharmD poison education specialist. “This new trend of the drug being made to look like candy only further increases the potential for it to damage the lives of people and their families.”
All Arizona residents, caregivers and healthcare providers can call the Opioid Assistance and Referral (OAR) Line with any opioid-related questions or issues at 888-688-4222. This line is operated by the Poison and Drug Information Centers in Phoenix and Tucson and can assist callers with understanding and assessing the signs and symptoms of fentanyl or opioid toxicity and provide instruction on obtaining, storing and using naloxone to reverse the toxic effects of these drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.