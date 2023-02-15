Music From the Heart, a class taught by Jubilate Conservatory of Music senior students instructing children of all ages to read music, is still open for enrollment.
The tuition-free class meets at 12:15 on Saturdays at the Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek beginning Feb. 25. In this class, all ages come together to learn to read music in a joyful, relaxed, harmonious setting.
Jubilate Conservatory of Music is a nonprofit classical music program that has been supported by Kiwanis in the Carefree/Cave Creek area for over 10 years. Jubilate provides violin, viola, cello, voice, chorus, piano, orchestra, music theory and composition. It uses a classical approach, teaching students to read and compose music.
“Our number one priority is to our students and teachers as we develop creative ways to continue effective classical music instruction,” Jubilate’s mission statement reads.
For more information visit jubilateconservatoryofmusic.org or contact Laya Field, program director for the organization, at jubilateconservatoryofmusic@gmail.com.
