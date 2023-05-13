Kicking off during National Teacher Appreciation Week, Four Peaks for Teachers launches its annual program this week through the summer.
This year, Four Peaks will support thousands of teachers across the Southwest, including distributing more than 7,000 school supply kits to teachers in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The program will also provide 10 nominated teachers with $1,000 cash grants and one grand prize Teacher of the Year award winner with a $3,000 cash grant and custom teachers’ lounge makeover at their school.
This will be the 13th year for Four Peaks for Teachers. Since its inception in 2011, the program has become an expansive, multi-state effort that has provided more than 40,000 school supply kits and over $20,000 of cash grants to deserving teachers.
“We’re extremely proud to bring back Four Peaks for Teachers for its 13th year,” said Jim Scussel, co-founder of Four Peaks. “Teachers play a pivotal role in our community and we love being able to give back to them.”
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers through the Thank A Teacher program for the chance to win them a cash grant and a custom Teachers’ Lounge Makeover now through June 30 at FourPeaksForTeachers.org. Nominated teachers must be 21 years of age and a resident of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah or Nevada to be eligible to win.
Teachers can sign up to receive a free school supply kit loaded with essential items beginning this month at FourPeaksForTeachers.org.
School supplies kits will be available in various cities across the Southwest, including Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Yuma, Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Payson, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and, of course, at the Four Peaks 8th Street Pub in Tempe. Pickup dates and times will be in late June and July and will be posted to the Four Peaks for Teacher website. The kits are designed to help teachers start the school year on the right foot.
In addition, teachers that are at least 21 with a valid teacher’s ID will receive $4 pints of the most popular beers from Four Peaks Brewing Co.—including Kilt Lifter, Wow Wheat, Hop Knot IPA and Hazy IPA—at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe from May through August.
Plus, Four Peaks is bringing back the fan-favorite Afterschool Snack, a peanut butter and jelly infused version of their flagship beer, Kilt Lifter, which will be released at the Tempe pub in July.
Not a teacher? Support the program through Four Peaks Charities, who will sell $5 raffle tickets to pub visitors now through July 31 for a chance to win a Boho Van three-day/two-night rental van.
The Four Peaks for Teachers program is made possible by a portion of the proceeds from beer sales and generous donations from patrons. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3), Four Peaks Charities accepts tax-exempt donations to continue supporting teachers in the Southwest.
Visit fourpeaksforteachers.org to learn more about Four Peaks for Teachers, upcoming kit pickups and the Thank a Teacher grant giveaway. Help Four Peaks show teachers the appreciation they deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.