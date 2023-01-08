Major League Baseball greats and Arizona icons Randy Johnson, Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers and Bob Feller have been elected to the Cactus League Hall of Fame 2023 class.
“Congratulations to the members of the 2023 Cactus League Hall of Fame class,” said Bridget Binsbacher, Cactus League executive director.
“Each of these stars was synonymous with spring training in Arizona. This class spans the first seven decades of the Cactus League, with Bob Feller pitching for Cleveland in 1947, the first year of spring training in Arizona, and Randy Johnson pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in the 2000s.”
Cactus League Hall of Fame Trustees, made up of Cactus League board members and community leaders, selected the 2023 class. All four players are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Johnson, a dominant 6-foot 10-inch lefthander, pitched for three Cactus League teams – the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. The five-time Cy Young Award winner led the Diamondbacks to their lone World Series title in 2001.
Jackson, a slugging outfielder and designated hitter, played for two Cactus League clubs – the Oakland Athletics and then-California Angels. He won the 1973 American League Most Valuable Player Award and played a key role in Oakland’s run of three straight World Series titles from 1972-74.
Fingers, an ace right handed reliever, spent his entire 17-year career with Cactus League teams – the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. He teamed with Jackson during the A’s World Series run and later won both the AL Cy Young Award and MVP with the Brewers in 1981.
Feller, a right handed fireballer, spent his entire 18-year career with the then-Cleveland Indians, missing nearly four full seasons after enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Indians when they moved their spring training base to Tucson from Florida in 1947 and helped lead the team to its most recent World Series title one year later.
Induction ceremonies will take place in March at the appropriate Cactus League ballparks.
Since 1947 the Cactus League Association has provided a forum to share operational efficiencies; establish and nurture business relationships with Major League Baseball franchises; and promote and fundraise for the Cactus League. With 15 MLB teams training in 10 ballparks across Maricopa County, the Cactus League in 2018 generated $644 million in economic impact to the State of Arizona, according to a study by Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.
The Cactus League Association is committed to strengthening and promoting this vital industry while serving our communities and contributing to the quality of life for Arizona residents and visitors. For more information visit cactusleague.com.
