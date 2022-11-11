In honor of Veterans Day, these men opened up about their experiences as service members in the Vietnam War.
The war as seen through the lens of American Legion Post 34 member Daniel “Boogie” Beaulieu
Young Daniel “Boogie” Beaulieu joined the Army in 1964 and went to basic training in Ft. Knox, Ky. Little did he know that after his advanced training as a photo lab technician, he would get orders to join the second military intelligence unit in Germany – and then he volunteered for a “little war” he had heard about: Vietnam… a place he knew nothing about.
When Beaulieu learned more, he volunteered because he planned to make a career in the military. Service in a combat zone would look good in his jacket. He was accepted right away and headed to Saigon where he was attached to the MAC-V Military Assistance as a photo lab technician – his first gig.
The unit was headed by a major (a bit unusual for a platoon) who came to Beaulieu one day and gave him a camera.
“He said, see those helicopters out there, go out and document what’s happening in the war zone,” Beaulieu said. “Then he added, ‘I mean get in a helicopter and head to where the war is and take some pictures of what is happening including ground activity and site operations.’”
Beaulieu wasn’t very good at photography at the time but he learned fast. He will never forget witnessing the many soldiers who died on the battlefield and the horrible human atrocities – some searing his memory even today.
“I took photos from 1965-67,” said Beaulieu. “I loved the country and the people, but they didn’t care for us much because sometimes the government didn’t treat them well. The fact is, we had no business being there and as time went on, more and more soldiers agreed with that sentiment.”
Beaulieu says it is hard for him to pick up a camera to this day.
“I saw so much and photography takes me back to a bad place,” he added.
Beaulieu returned to the states in 1967 making it to Oakland, Calif., and Travis Air Force Base. Years later, he is constantly reminded of his experiences, especially by certain smells, including the odor of trash burning and decay. Those were the smells he lived with everyday.
Upon his return, Beaulieu had to work on his relationships and deal with a lot of fellow Americans who did not welcome him or his fellow veterans home.
“I was at the airport getting something to eat and saw people stand up and move away from me,” said Beaulieu. “I didn’t understand it. Everything seemed different. The experiences I went through in Vietnam were deep. It would have been nice to have someone welcome me home.”
Today, the Army veteran shares his experiences with others, opening up opportunities to talk and laugh together. Beaulieu says he tries not to sweat the small stuff and focuses on his wife, children and grandchildren. Fifty years later, he finds himself still fighting the war.
“Talking about that trauma is very helpful,” said Beaulieu. “After a while, you put the uniform away and move on. For a long time, I couldn’t sleep in a bed but rather preferred the floor. College was difficult, so I went to barber school and really loved sharing time talking with customers.”
This wisdom-filled man says the Lord was always with him and carried him through his many incredible experiences.
“You may put away the uniform but moving forward is a daily battle,” added Beaulieu.
Flying forward: Military airman and Post 34 member Pratt Ashworth reflects
American Legion Post 34 Vietnam War veteran Pratt Ashworth discovered that his F-4 assignment would send him to Europe. However, he also learned there was a shortage of fighter-qualified forward air controllers (FACs) in Vietnam and decided it was his patriotic duty to volunteer as a FAC in that country. The airman, in his late 20s, began his experience flying in B-52 bombers.
Ashworth flew 500 combat missions in the Vietnam War effort during 1968 and 1969 as a FAC in the United States Air Force.
During his service, he received several combat medals including the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross (two) and air medals (18). His primary missions included identifying enemy targets and directing fighter attacks in support of US troops.
“My most positive events included successfully defending US troops and their assigned areas,” Ashworth said.
“Those events gave me strength to continue, even during very difficult times. My most negative memories are those events where friendly forces could not be saved and when, on two different occasions, friends who took my place for missions were killed while flying those missions.”
Ashworth says those are the events that will stay with him forever.
“Please remember to support the United States when and wherever you can,” added Ashworth. “The old adage ‘freedom is not free,’ still rings true today.”
The reality of war featuring Post 34 member Larry Binkowski
Larry Binkowski, a Midwest native, was young and innocent when he signed up for service in the U.S. Army with his best friend. They joined together on a buddy plan and signed a commitment for six years. Little did they know what would unfold in Vietnam.
“We took our basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, then went to Fort Gordon in Georgia for advanced infantry training,” Binkowski said. “We then headed to Fort Benning for jump school. My friend broke his ankle there so I ended up being shipped off to Vietnam just shy of the Fourth of July.”
Binkowski was assigned to the Ninth Infantry Division, a special recon and force unit responsible for night ambush and night insurgency missions.
“We would get dropped off in the middle of the night by helicopter, walk a couple of miles in and ambush the enemy,” Binkowski added. “After the first six months, we lost quite a few of our troops. We were ambushed.”
Afterwards, within the same unit, Binkowski and his peers were reassigned to smaller seven-man long-range reconnaissance units.
“We would go out for anywhere from a week to a month,” he said. “After a time, I knew the Twin Sisters mountains as well as the Viet Cong. General Westmoreland issued a commendation for our unit. It was in recognition for excellent night insurgency missions.”
Binkowski says that during his second night mission, the Viet Cong hit the unit as it approached.
“It was the first time I ever saw death,” Binkowski said. “My gunner was hit. I was helping a medic when he died in my arms. I was just a kid and I had never seen anything like that before. That moment brought reality to the forefront that the situation was real, yet they were shocked by what it really was.”
The use of night vision equipment became second nature as the unit moved cautiously in the dark; they were learning and understanding the realities of war. He served the unit for almost a year then agreed to another six months. Binkowski stayed with the long-range reconnaissance portion of the team and was able to do some prisoner rescue missions.
“They were scary as hell,” he remembered. “You’re walking into an enemy camp at night. We were actually able to rescue four prisoners. That felt really good.”
Binkowski found himself becoming more calloused by the day.
“The hardest thing, and one of the things that still haunts me today, was putting someone in my sights, pulling the trigger and knowing that I was taking their life. It still bothers me. However, it was one of those things; if you didn’t hit them, they were going to hit you. After a while, you weren’t there to save you…you were there to protect your brothers. If I could protect a member of my team, I knew I was covered. After some time, you become a bit oblivious to the world.”
Coming home in 1970 was one of the hardest things ever. Binkowski says people said horrible things like “well, you were in Vietnam, you baby killer.” No one seemed to respect the service; they thought we were all bad guys and shunned us. After a period of time, he went from one base to another base as the unit was divided up and absorbed by other units. For nearly three years, Binkowski was stationed as security at the Titan Missile site in California due to his extensive infantry experience and security clearances. After three years, he took an early out and went to school to study architectural engineering.
“I then went from school to school, job to job, marriage to marriage and just couldn’t settle in,” Binkowski added. “I didn’t realize it until about 10 years later – I was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). I still go to a support group. There are people you can talk to about certain things. After time with strong support and good friends, I am getting back to life again.”
Binkowski said being involved in American Legion Post 34 and working with veterans helps him.
“If I can help somebody, it helps me,” he said. “When you have someone die in your arms and there is nothing you can do, or when you have to kill a person, it’s tough. Being able to save people was the highpoint of my career. Out of our unit of 27, only 15 survived.”
Binkowski grew up in the Midwest in a patriotic family. After coming back, he wondered what happened to the country. He currently works security for the federal government.
“Why don’t people respect the flag? A lot of people fought to their deaths; yet, even those who were wounded said they would serve their country again,” Binkowski said. “I signed an oath when I went into the service that had no expiration date. To this day, I will always defend our country. Politics has distorted the United States and many of our leaders have turned against this country. They would rather talk about turning six graders towards transgender issues but not by teaching the story of our country and its Constitution. We have the greatest country in the world. People don’t understand what they have in this country. Please, please appreciate it.”
Reflections on freedom from American Legion Post 34 member Robert McGuire
Robert McGuire has seen his share of military action, law enforcement and Department of Homeland Security work behind the scenes since his career began in January 1973.
McGuire began his extensive military service in the Army as a M60A1 armor tank crewman. He got involved in the Vietnam War towards the end (withdrawal). At the time, the M60A1 “Patton Main Battle Tank” was considered the most modern, premiere tank main battle tank.
“Our government wanted to bring all of the M60A1s back to the United States,” McGuire said. “I was part of a group that worked to withdraw them from the theater. There were tanks everywhere. The team worked day in and out to remove ammo, conduct repairs, replace tracks, etc. We completed the task in under one month, then I was sent to the states with a new assignment.”
He returned to Ft. Knox (home of the Armor) and other bases where he trained to conduct prisoner vetting and interrogations. McGuire attended intelligence training “spook school” at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., located in Sierra Vista, Ariz., to learn detailed intelligence techniques using advanced communication techniques, analyst operations and counter intelligence and more.
He became a human intelligence gatherer moving around to do my job and later working with Special Forces groups as their 18F. Over the course of his career, McGuire also was a recruiter for the Army, did one cycle as a drill sergeant and another as a survival instructor and helped establish the training for survival, evasion, resistance and escape, known today as SEAE.
McGuire expanded his experience spending 18 years in law enforcement working as a criminal investigator for the Office of the Attorney General in the State of Washington. He served on multi-agency task forces working on international crimes, finally working internal affairs assigned to the Executive Ethics Board.
In the last 13 years prior to retirement, McGuire worked at the Department of Homeland Security in counter terrorism assessments as a subject matter expert for everything that moved on the surface and in maritime.
The Secretary of Homeland Security awarded him the United States of America Meritorious Service award for Team Excellence for his efforts including working with Congress and the White House in developing many of the guidelines used today for cyber security and critical infrastructure security.
McGuire’s commitment to country included vetting prisoners from around the world and settling them within communities within the U.S.
“I had to deal with vetting and interrogating Viet Cong as well as Middle East freedom fighters and just plain overall bad guys,” McGuire said.
For example, McGuire vetted a man named Amir for a year and learned a great deal about him and the freedom fighters (Amir has trained as a freedom fighter prior to 9-11). One of the messages that came through intelligence efforts was that the FBI was looking for divers to seek out skilled foreign divers who meant ill for US ships and ports at sea. He worked with Amir, who had completed diving school, and discovered he possessed the diving equipment that was needed for the task. This led to the cell that Amir moved in with in Los Angeles, Calif.
“Looking back, in the early ‘70s, I couldn’t wait for my 17th birthday so I could enlist. I wanted to be a helicopter pilot but with a surplus of trained pilots all that was available was Armor, so I took it to get in the service,” said McGuire.
“I told my hometown recruiter, an intelligence officer, that I didn’t care for tanks much and he told me he could get me moved to intelligence if I could do a more demanding job. It took a year to prepare myself for the job. Even with all my experience, my desire was to get into the fight. The jobs I did were always the most important thing in my life. I was always preparing for the next day.”
McGuire reflects.
“I never regretted anything or felt like I had done anything wrong in my three careers. When I went from the military to law enforcement, I believed the people in this country should have the will and interest to help protect America,” he said.
“All my fellow veterans are dealing with the same problems in different ways, but it is interesting to see our similar perspectives. My service did leave me with issues I must contend with now. I always tell people I went to a lot of awful places but never anywhere where I felt lost or out of my element. I was always proud of my accomplishments. However, for war veterans, we are forever changed and must face our respective challenges everyday.”
American Legion Post 34 is 75 years old and veterans is implementing a year full of events, tributes, patriotism and the celebration of freedom.
Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations for more than 75 years. The post, whose mission is to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military and their families, consistently reaches out to assist veterans and others in need.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272. E. Cave Creek Road.
