Fountain Hills Women's Club annual fundraiser
Stock image

Tickets are still available for the Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) 2023 Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the “Desert Derby” Luncheon and Fashion Show, on Sunday, April 2, at the spectacular ADERO Scottsdale Resort.

This popular and much-anticipated annual event traditionally welcomes guests not only from Fountain Hills, but from communities throughout the area.

This year’s attendees can show off their best “hat-itude” for the Desert Derby theme while enjoying a delicious luncheon, beautiful silent auction baskets, an exciting live auction and fabulous, trending fashions for both women and men from local boutiques Classy-Jazzy, On the Ave, ZOEY’S Boudoir and Manny’s Local 816, the newly opened menswear shop in Fountain Hills.

This is the main fundraiser each year for the Women’s Club, to help support its mission of providing scholarships to women who either live or work in Fountain Hills to assist them in furthering their education or career.

Since its founding in 1974, the FHWC has distributed more than $300K in scholarships to local women who come from all walks of life and represent a diversity of careers. Past scholarship recipients have pursued plans to be school psychologists, park rangers, criminal justice professionals, paralegals, biological researchers, nurses, educators, marketing and business professionals, physician assistants and more.

Fountain Hills Women's Club logo

Tickets, priced at $65 per person, are now available at fountainhillswomensclub.com. Click on “Events” then “Fashion Show and Luncheon” to make a reservation online.

For information about FHWC, including membership, meetings and other events, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you