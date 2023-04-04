Rachael Goodwin

Rachael Goodwin stepped into the role of interim town manager for the Town of Fountain Hills on April 1.

Following the retirement of Grady Miller as town manager, deputy town manager and community services director Rachael Goodwin was appointed interim town manager for the Town of Fountain Hills effective April 1.

Goodwin has been a part of the town staff for more than nine years and has served in municipal government for almost 20 years. She started her career with the Town of Fountain Hills as the recreation and events manager, and in 2017 took over the role of the community services director. In July 2022, Goodwin was named one of two deputy town managers to help represent the town on regional and statewide platforms. 

She is a Lumberjack and Sun Devil with a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State University. Goodwin has served on several regional boards, including the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association. She is a national judge for the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration Gold Medal program. 

Miller worked for the Town of Fountain Hills since 2014 and was appointed town manager on July 1, 2015. He worked as administrative services director for one year prior to his unanimous appointment to town manager. During his tenure, Miller led the town under the direction of two mayors and multiple councilmembers during a period of tremendous economic growth following the great recession.

The town manager’s role is to provide the overall administrative leadership for the town necessary for the implementation of town council policies, administration of the organization and delivery of services to the community. Learn more about Miller and her responsibilities as interim town manager at fountainhillsaz.gov/157/Town-Manager.

