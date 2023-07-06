The Town of Fountain Hills is best known for three things — its iconic fountain, small-town charm and dark sky community — and one of those just got national recognition.
Already recognized as the world's 17th International Dark Sky Community, the community can now also celebrate being a Top 20 Stargazing Destination in the country.
HomeToGo, an online vacation rental marketplace, released its rankings for the top 17 stargazing destinations in the US with its 2023 Summer Stargazing Index and Fountain Hills is No. 16 on the list.
“Fountain Hills continues to be recognized as one of the very best places on this planet to gaze up at the others,” said Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey.
To determine the rankings, HomeToGo analyzed various factors, including average cloud cover and population density, to indicate how secluded an area is and the accessibility of affordable accommodations. It also considered and evaluated many different International Dark Sky Places (IDSP), which are considered top spots for stargazing thanks to their low light pollution.
The Town of Fountain Hills was accredited by the International Dark-Sky Association in 2018 for its dedication to the protection of local night skies through public policy, the promotion of quality outdoor lighting and outreach to residents and visitors. Thanks to these efforts, Fountain Hills is one of the few places in the Valley where stargazers can still glimpse the Milky Way, even with skyglow from nearby Phoenix.
Out of the top 17 stargazing destinations in the US, six are in Arizona.
Here’s a complete list of the rankings:
1. Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, Colorado
2. Dripping Springs, Arizona
3. Harmony, Florida
4. Flagstaff, Arizona
5. Sedona, Arizona
6 (tied) Beverly Shores, Indiana
6 (tied) Kaibab Paiute Indian Reservation, Arizona
8. Fort Davis, Texas
9. Dripping Springs-Wimberley, Texas
10. Torrey, Utah
11. Horseshoe Bay, Texas
12. Lost Creek, Texas
13. Borrego Springs, California
14. Village of Oak Creek, Arizona
15. Homer Glen, Illinois
16. Fountain Hills, Arizona
17. Ketchum, Idaho
A recent report by the University of Arizona found that each year, astronomy and space science in Arizona generate as much economic activity as Super Bowl host cities can expect. Arizona skies are also a boon to its tourism industry, drawing visitors from around the world.
“It’s great, and well-deserved, to have Fountain Hills be recognized as one of the top stargazing locations on the planet,” said Joe Bill, president, International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
“As a dark sky oasis in the Valley of the Sun and the Town’s prestigious designation as the 17th International Dark Sky Community in the world, Fountain Hills is the perfect location for the planned, nonprofit 23,000-square-foot International Dark Sky Discovery Center.”
The planned discovery center has five major components supporting its educational mission. These include a Dark Sky Observatory with the largest telescope in the Greater Phoenix area, a state-of-the art Hyperspace Planetarium, an interactive Immersion Zone, a 150-tiered-seat theater with 8K technology and a hands-on Einstein Exploration Station to teach the physics of light.
To learn more about Fountain Hills dark skies, visit fhdarksky.com and check out the planned International Dark Sky Discovery Center at darkskycenter.org.
