Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center is so much more than boxes of canned goods and household items — it has become the first food bank in Arizona to earn gold certification from Leah’s Pantry through the nationally-recognized Nutrition Pantry Program.
This program provides tools and training to support changes that will help deliver dignity-based, trauma-informed, and client-centered food assistance services. The Foothills Food Bank is now one of approximately 160 food banks nationwide that have earned the certification.
“Gold certification means we have met the highest standard for support, systems, and environmental changes at our panties,” said Lauren Cobb, community engagement manager. “We have morphed into a more client-centered, healthy-focused food bank for our neighbors."
Local support for earning gold status came from partners at HonorHealth Desert Mission Food Bank and, of course, the center’s dedicated team of volunteers.
Terry Dowd, Foothills Food Bank board of directors member, said while getting the certification was a process, the food bank was already up to gold standard.
“There are requirements to become a gold certified pantry, and so you have to check the boxes and go through the whole process,” she said. “But all of those things were already present at the Foothills Food Bank. It was a matter of documenting things.”
“And yes, we had some things that we had to pay a little bit more attention to, as we always do, but I think that you should all be very proud and happy that this has happened,” Dowd continued, addressing the volunteers.
The most notable change is the transformation from a “food box” program with pre-selected food to a corner store environment allowing neighbors to make their own choices. The Foothills Food Bank has been carefully and purposely designed to feel more like a convenience store than a typical food bank.
Cobb said a big part of the requirements for the gold certification from Leah’s Pantry revolved around client choice and being trauma aware.
“It’s not only being able to choose the items they’re picking up themselves, but also making sure everything is done in a trauma-informed manner,” Cobb said. “A lot of these people are coming from situations of trauma, and so what does that look like – does that change how they might approach the food bank, change the items they pick? There’s a lot more to the education part behind it, knowing that clients coming in are going through a bunch of other things and if we can at least be aware of that then we can better serve them.”
Volunteers were provided trauma-informed care training and new programs were developed that included a financial literacy workshop and mental health support groups.
Another change made for the certification was to move the coolers and freezers from the packing area into the pantry, so clients can now pick their own deli and dairy products. The food bank even caters to different dietary needs, with low sodium, vegetarian and non-dairy options. It has a regular stock of fresh fruits and vegetables; pies and cakes; snacks for kids; pet food and more, all laid out for people to make their own selections.
Cobb said it may not seem like much, but allowing people to pick their own food makes a huge difference.
“Having your choice of what you’re going to eat brings back the dignity of just being a human being,” she explained. “This is them taking a little bit more power. They might be facing a situation where they are unable to buy groceries, but at least when they come here, they’re still picking out their own foods. It really empowers them.”
Leah’s Pantry is headquartered in California and collaborates with several partners including the United States Department of Agriculture, University of California and University of North Carolina.
According to Executive Director Leigh Zydonik, “we have always believed that access to nutritious food is foundational to health and wellness, both mentally and physically. We care for the whole person and want everyone to feel welcomed and respected while we support their journey to independence."
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources and guidance to obtain services available in North Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.
The Cave Creek Food Bank and warehouse is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive and can be reached at 480-488-1145. Pantries are also available in Black Canyon City and New River and there are mobile markets within the service area.
For more information visit FoothillsFoodBank.com.
