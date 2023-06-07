The Foothills Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food and resources to those in need in northern Maricopa County, is expanding to a new, $6.5 million warehouse where it can accept and distribute twice as much food, and, in turn, help more people.
“This new facility will allow us to greatly increase our capacity to store and distribute food and provide additional resources to better serve the needs of our community,” said Leigh Zydonik, executive director of Foothills Food Bank. “The new campus will allow us to help neighbors with training, financial coaching, self-help programming and so much more.”
Zydonik said the process started a year and a half ago, when it became evident that the current location presented significant limitations.
“We realized that we were outgrowing our current space and, with the new programs we’re having, we had gone as far as we could — trying to expand in the current facility was just not an option,” she said.
“We are currently on a residential street, so bringing in semis is very tough. Having one driveway to bring in six refrigerated vans, a box truck, plus our other deliveries, plus our clients coming in that same way — it just became a safety problem.”
It was clear that a new building was needed, but, according to Zydonik, the search wasn’t yielding any results. That’s when Luke Kautzeman, Cave Creek zoning director, had an idea for a partnership.
“The town has land that they can’t use or sell, but we could rent or lease it for a 50-year lease,” Zydonik explained. “Then, in exchange for that, in our new facility, we are building some space for their city water engineers. It was just a win-win situation. They needed new space, we needed land and we worked out a wonderful deal with them.”
The new warehouse, to be located on Carefree Highway and 41st street in Cave Creek, is scheduled to break ground this summer. The 15,000-square-foot facility will double the capacity for food storage, freezer and cooling space and feature three loading docks, including one for personal donations and two for the food bank’s vans, trucks and commercial vehicles.
The Foothills Food Bank seeks to raise the full $6.5 million through fundraising and donations and has already met half the goal thanks to the generosity of the community. The nonprofit has begun fundraising with a plan to reach their financial goal to better serve the needs of the community.
Also with the community in mind, the food bank has its sights set on becoming a certified green building. By using solar power options, sustainable materials and healthy indoor environmental features, the food bank aims to minimize the campus's overall impact on the natural environment.
In addition to enhancing food distribution capabilities, the new location will provide space for seminars and educational events, something the Foothills Food Bank has never been able to provide at this large of scale.
The current warehouse serves as a hub for community partners, including county and state social service providers who offer additional resources and education, such as assistance with low-income housing applications or obtaining vital documents like birth certificates or social security cards. The new campus will offer room to social service agencies to meet regularly with neighbors, having a larger impact on the needs of the community.
The groundbreaking of the new warehouse is an exciting chapter for Foothills Food Bank as it continues to work toward alleviating hunger, strengthening the community and providing a platform for growth and development for individuals in need.
“Back in 1988, when we first started, we had one community pantry and we were seeing less than 150 people per month. Fast forward 35 years and we now have three community pantries, three mobile pantries and seven micro-pantries,” Zydonik said.
The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for those experiencing food insecurity as well as resources and guidance to obtain services available in north Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.
The current food bank and warehouse is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive and can be reached at 480-488-1145. Pantries are also available in Black Canyon City and New River, with mobile markets within the service area. For more information, visit FoothillsFoodBank.com.
