Foothills Caring Corps, Inc., a Carefree-based nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering vital services to older adults and individuals with disabling conditions, has appointed Brent Downs as its new executive director.
With extensive leadership experience as the former executive director of St. Joseph the Worker, Downs will now take the reins of Foothills Caring Corps with the focus to drive its strategic vision, foster growth and advance the organization's mission to improve the lives of neighbors in need.
With an impressive career spanning over two decades in the nonprofit sector, Downs brings a wealth of expertise and an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change. His leadership abilities and passion for helping the underserved make him the ideal candidate to lead Foothills Caring Corps.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join this remarkable organization, which has an immense impact on our community,” Downs said. “I am fully dedicated to building upon the incredible foundation that has been laid and expanding our reach to ensure that every individual in need receives the care and support they rightfully deserve.”
In his role as executive director, Downs will oversee the organization's strategic direction, programming and community engagement initiatives. His collaborative approach and innovative thinking will propel Foothills Caring Corps forward, forging stronger partnerships and expanding its reach and capacity to serve those most in need.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brent Downs as our new executive director,” said Heather Burgett, board president.
“His vision, experience and unwavering dedication to our mission will undoubtedly drive our organization to new heights, all while remaining true to our values. Under his leadership, we are confident that Foothills Caring Corps will continue to positively impact the lives of numerous individuals and families in our community.”
For over 23 years, Foothills Caring Corps served the community through a wide range of essential services. These services, provided free of charge (except for mobile meals), include non-emergency medical transportation, a recreational van program, mobile meals, the Mobility Loan Closet, as well as individual services such as friendly visits, caregiver relief and assistance with grocery shopping, minor home repairs and technology.
Burgett said as Foothills Caring Corps embarks on this new chapter under the guidance of Downs, its commitment to serving the needs of the community remains stronger than ever.
Foothills Caring Corps, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Carefree. The organization’s mission is to promote independence and enhance the quality of life for older adults and persons with disabling conditions throughout the Foothills community. Their vision is “to improve the lives of neighbors by addressing socialization, health, wellness and mobility in order to promote physical, mental and emotional health and well-being.”
