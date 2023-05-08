Arizona residents donated $5.3 million to nearly 900 Arizona nonprofits as part of the 2023 Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour fundraising event April 4.
More than 26,000 donations were made to 876 of the 986 participating nonprofits to bring the grand total raised since the event began in 2013 to $42 million.
Also during the event, 1,366 volunteers pledged a total of 59,110 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.
Arizona Gives is organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good.”
“This event is a critical source of funding for Arizona nonprofits, many of which are struggling amid the pressures of inflation, economic uncertainty, a shrinking labor pool and an overall decrease in charitable giving,” said Kristen Wilson, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
“The results of Arizona Gives Day give us so many reasons to be hopeful. Arizonans once again demonstrated their commitment to fund the causes they care most about, even in a challenging economic climate. On behalf of all nonprofits, we are deeply grateful.”
Nonprofits also had the opportunity to win one of 122 cash incentive prizes. The complete list of results can be found at AZGives.org/prizes.
Donations can be made to Arizona nonprofits all year long by visiting AzGives.org. The site offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus and determine which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit.
Donors can either check out as a guest or create an account to set up recurring donations and make changes to their giving throughout the year.
“Nonprofits play a crucial part in supporting a growing Arizona, and it’s great to see the community champion these organizations on Arizona Gives Day,” said Joel Johnson, FirstBank East Valley market president. “We hope to see the spirit of giving continue throughout the year and into next year’s Arizona Gives Day.”
Arizona Gives Day is not possible without the support of its sponsors and promotional partners. They include: FirstBank, Arizona Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Freeport McMoRan Foundation, Hickey Family Foundation, SRP, Sechler Morgan CPAs, Thunderbirds Charities and Vitalyst Health Foundation. Promotional Sponsors include EG Publishing, Frontdoors Media, InBusiness Greater Phoenix and Phoenix Magazine.
Next year’s Arizona Gives Day will be on April 2.
