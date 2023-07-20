Award-winning real estate development firm Optima recently announced the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland, the fifth and final tower within the Optima Kierland development in north Scottsdale.
The 10-story tower is comprised of 216 residences including studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments, along with the development’s first Olympic-length pool and 24-hour concierge. The amenity-rich building has already been met with high demand, achieving 30% leased even before residents moved in.
“We are excited about opening the final building for Optima Kierland. We appreciate all of the support from the neighborhood, councilman Jim Waring, the Phoenix City Council, the planning commission and the city’s planning and building departments,” said David Hovey Jr., AIA, Optima’s president and COO.
“We hope the community is proud of our project and what it brings to the local economy. The location will always be highly coveted, but what sets our developments apart has been our dedication to unique architecture, high-quality construction and providing the next evolution of amenities.”
As a further expansion to its already impressive lineup of amenities, the final tower features a rooftop Sky Deck with a 50-meter Olympic-length lap pool, as well as a quarter-mile running track, spa and cold plunge, lounge seating, fire pits, outdoor bar and kitchen with TVs and breathtaking views of the McDowell Mountains.
Additional amenities include an indoor basketball court; an outdoor pickleball court; an expansive indoor/outdoor fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and fitness equipment, free weights, yoga studio and Pilates studio; indoor golf simulator; sports lounge; and an outdoor putting and chipping area.
The apartments, which range from $2,600 to over $11,000 per month, are complete with high-quality materials and fixtures, soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-quality bathrooms and smart home technology. Lush hanging gardens and expansive private exterior spaces bring the outdoors into perfect harmony with indoor living. 7190 Optima Kierland also features offerings such as fire pits and grills on the terraces of the three-bedroom and corner two-bedroom residences.
Residents will have access to a 24-hour concierge as well as Optimized Service, which offers complimentary white glove services within each resident’s home including in-home package delivery, grocery delivery and plant watering, available seven days a week.
Additionally, residents will be able to utilize Optima Kierland’s 24/7 Virtual Personal Assistant. This virtual concierge is available by phone, email or text to provide customized assistance with reservations, travel, tickets, coordination and more.
With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Optima Kierland has 9.5 acres of lushly landscaped courtyards that feature native, drought-resistant plants that help mitigate the heat island effect. Each residence features a private terrace with Optima’s signature vertical landscaping system that enables a palette of vibrantly colored plants to grow up and over the edge of the building, providing additional privacy while simultaneously filtering the air and lowering ambient temperature.
Additional sustainable features include the efficient architectural shading system comprised of louvers and curved, perforated panels, as well as the advanced building materials utilized to maximize the tower’s longevity such as a post-tension concrete structure, aluminum sunscreens and louvers and floor to ceiling windows.
7190 Optima Kierland is just steps away from two high-end shopping centers, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, which offer dining, shopping and entertainment. Located within north Scottsdale’s most desirable address, residents will have ease of access to the best the city has to offer including premier golf, nightlife and outdoor leisure activities such as horseback riding, hiking and biking trails.
For more information and leasing inquiries, visit OptimaKierlandApartments.com.
