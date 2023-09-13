Fearless Kitty Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill cat shelter in Fountain Hills, has a number of special adoption fees in effect now through Sunday, Sept. 17.
“The rescue is full right now and hopefully these specials help us get a lot of kitties adopted in order to bring more cats in,” said Fearless Kitty Rescue Director Christine Fixico-Silver.
The event, which kicked off Sept. 1, has a few different offers.
Now through Thursday, Sept. 14, adoption fees are waived for all adult (one year and older) cats. In addition, the rescue is offering a BOGO deal: if one cat or kitten is adopted, the second cat or kitten adoption fee is waived. Fixico-Silver said Fearless Kitty Rescue is able to offer these specials thanks to recent grants from Kia and the Petfinder Foundation.
Then, from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17, Fearless Kitty Rescue will participate in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend. All adoptions will be $25 off during this three-day special.
Since its establishment in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue has taken in more than 2,700 cats. In 2022 alone, the nonprofit took in 362 kitties and facilitated 325 adoptions.
“We hope you can help us get the current kitties adopted to make room to take in more,” Fixico-Silver said.
The center is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. Fearless Kitty Rescue believes in a future when all cats live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition.
The rescue is located at 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills. For more information or take a look at cats available for adoption, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org and be sure to follow @fearlesskittyrescue on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
