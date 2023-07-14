Hallmark has Christmas in July and, starting today, Fearless Kitty Rescue has “12 Days of Kit-mas,” a fundraiser to help offset the nonprofit shelter’s medical expenses.
“Summer months are extremely busy here at Fearless Kitty Rescue,” said Fearless Kitty Rescue executive director Christine Fixico.
“Right now we have about seventy kitties between Kittyville and our foster program. Lots of cats means lots of bills… The rescue has spent about $18,000 on medical expenses this year. This is the most money we spend aside from essential care items such as food and litter.”
Founded in 2012, Fearless Kitty Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue. The center is dedicated to providing a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home. Fearless Kitty Rescue believes in a future when all cats live happy and healthy lives, free from loneliness, cruelty and neglect.
Fearless Kitty Rescue also serves as an information resource to the community and all pet owners by providing education and information on responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying/neutering, positive behavior training and good nutrition.
Thanks to the generosity of Barb Spring, a long-time supporter, Fearless Kitty Rescue is able to hold this matching fundraiser event. Spring is donating a dollar for every dollar donated, up to $5,000.
Starting today, July 14, and finishing Tuesday, July 25 Fearless Kitty Rescue will be featuring one cat each day on their social media pages — each of which has had to overcome a medical issue. When the public sees the kitties at the rescue and on the website they all appear so healthy and happy — one would never guess what a number of them have been through previously, and the medical care that’s needed to get to the adoption phase.
So, get ready for those 12 days and make July 25 Kit-mas in July for the kitties. Donations for the event can be made in person at the rescue at 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains or online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/kitmas-2023.
To learn more visit fearlesskittyrescue.org and be sure to follow @fearlesskittyrescue on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
