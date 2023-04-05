Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that serves families with children who are currently without a home or at risk of experiencing homelessness, has been granted $100,000 from Thunderbirds Charities to pillar Family Promise’s “A Journey Home” campaign.
"A Journey Home” aims to secure a sustainable and financially sound future for families experiencing homelessness by providing for the expansion of prevention, shelter and graduate services with Family Promise. This significant investment from Thunderbirds Charities allows Family Promise to develop the infrastructure and support necessary to increase the organization’s efforts and impact the lives of more children and families in poverty or homelessness.
"The Valley has seen a sharp increase in families looking for support in eviction prevention over the past few years," said Ted Taylor, chief executive officer at Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
“This grant from Thunderbirds Charities will enable us to prevent more children and their families from losing their homes. It will also help us at Family Promise provide loving shelter — in greater capacity — for those who still need it. Our community-based shelter model is focused specifically on families who are living without a roof over their heads.”
The Phoenix Metro area has seen a 219% growth in unhoused families over the past three years. “A Journey Home” aims to address this issue by increasing its overall shelter capacity in the Valley. Thunderbirds Charities’ contribution also enables Family Promise to focus on sustaining “A Journey Home” – meaning the campaign will involve strategically identifying, engaging and soliciting a strong network of individuals, corporate, community and foundation donors.
"We are pleased to make this contribution to Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. Their unique model and approach to family homelessness has proven to be an effective and sustainable answer,” said Michael Golding, president of Thunderbirds Charities. “Family Promise is working hard to solve important issues in our communities. We’re happy to enable them and help those in need.”
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has also recently announced its newest housing initiative – Family Promise Village. These “micro-communities” will utilize unused space on the land of local congregations and will hold six shipping containers made to look and feel like a home. Family Promise Village is an initiative to provide affordable and sustainable housing for those who have graduated from Family Promise’s program.
Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood and the chance to build a better future. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter and stabilization services.
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix supports the entire family, including children through daycare assistance, school and playtime; parents who, knowing their children are safe and cared for, can focus on their goals to secure employment, save money and search for next-step housing; and pets, who receive their own food and shelter, so that families do not have to experience the trauma of losing a beloved member of the family by seeking shelter and assistance.
To learn more about Family Promise or to get involved, visit FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
