...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of the Salt River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 507 AM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result in flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 502 AM MST, upstream releases from Roosevelt Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam continue, and water releases from Granite Reef Dam remain steady. These releases are impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several road closures. - Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational interests in Tempe Town Lake. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 503 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue. These releases are still impacting low water crossings downstream with several road closures. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in Phoenix. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away! &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt River continue * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 504 AM MST, Water releases from Roosevelt Dam have necessitated steady releases from Stewart Mountain Dam. Strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures will persist resulting in dangerous conditions for recreation along the Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 507 AM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to slowly increase. These releases are likely to cause flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads potentially impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky Point Road, and South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...lowland flooding of recreational areas along the Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 159 PM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake continue to impact recreation areas along the Verde River, resulting in strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures. - A sharp warm up later this week may produce additional snow melt runoff into the Verde basin and allow for elevated flow in the Verde River to persist. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for kayakers. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila Rivers is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 504 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue. These releases are still impacting low water crossings in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial interests within the Salt and Gila river beds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. Stay away or get swept away! &&