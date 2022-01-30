The Excellence in Historic Preservation Medal was presented to Eric Watson, Master Hatter and owner of Watson’s Hat Shop, in recognition of preserving traditional hat making techniques with antique hat making equipment, ensuring that a piece of American history lives on in each hat that he creates.
With traditional craftsmanship, the equipment used in Watson’s Hat Shop dates as early as 1860 with antique crown irons and wooden hat blocks. Not only does Watson make new hats in traditional ways, he also does hat restorations.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), an organization dedicated to preserving American history presented Watson with the medal. The National Society DAR was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. The DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
Watson’s Hat Shop is located in Stagecoach Village at 7100 East Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For additional information about DAR, visit blackmtnfoothills.weebly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.