Everything you need to know about northeast Scottsdale Diamond Fire

More than 2,500 acres have been burned and 100 homes evacuated in northeast Scottsdale since a brush fire broke out around 4 p.m. Tuesday, was spread by wind and has yet to be contained.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the fire moved out of the Scottsdale area and into McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Maricopa County, but evacuation orders are still in place.
“Crews were very successful overnight… and were able to get around the entire fire and they’re working right now to make sure that line is secure,” Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management public information officer Tiffany Davila said, adding that until that line is secure, the fire is considered to be at 0% containment.
“There are red flag warnings and fire weather conditions today, so we want to remind folks that even though they don’t see smoke now, as we start to warm up and get into that critical fire weather timeframe, we could likely start to see fire activity increase with visible flames and smoke.”
The fire broke out near 130th Street and Ranch Gate Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency response units quickly responded as the wind-driven fire burned through grass and brush just northwest of the McDowell Mountains.
According to the state forestry department, the fire swelled to approximately 700 acres within about an hour and a half. By 11 p.m., the fire spread over 2,500 acres.
“Approximately 300 personnel are assigned to the incident, including Scottsdale Fire, Scottsdale Police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Phoenix-area fire departments, Rio Verde Fire, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's Task Force 8 (engines from around the state) and many other federal and local resources,” a report from InciWeb said.
An evacuation order was given by Scottsdale Police around 6 p.m. Tuesday and remains in place, impacting around 1,145 people in the area. Residents are encouraged to check Scottsdale Fire and Maricopa County emergency alerts and be prepared to evacuate if needed.
For those in need of shelter, the Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Cactus Shadows High School, 5802 E. Dove Valley Road, Scottsdale. Additionally, the Cave Creek Rodeo Grounds, located at 37201 N. 28th Street, are available for those who need a place to keep livestock.
Among those in the Diamond Fire zone is the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that have been injured, displaced and orphaned. Marketing and development manager, Jamie Haas Oliver, provided an update.
“Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is closely monitoring the Diamond Fire… As a precaution, staff is enacting our fire protocol developed with the local fire departments,” Oliver said around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“Small animals in rehab at the edge of the property are being created and moved to the center of the property. Some efforts are also being made to hose down foliage at the edge of the property, as well in the direction the fire is traveling. The fire protocol is to shelter in place.”
Wednesday morning, the conservation center took to social media and said, “We are still here and still ok.”
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is now in charge of the Diamond Fire response. Davila said today’s priorities include protecting structures and trying to secure the fire edge to keep the fire east of 130th Street and west of the Scottsdale Preserve.
“We have about five or six hand crews out and there’s about 20 members per crew,” she said. “They’ll be ensuring that line is strong and will hold in the winds today. Crews will continue to do structure protection for homes behind us and then ahead of the fire as well, just in case.”
Davila added that so far, only one structure has been lost in the Diamond Fire.
As far as people being able to return to their homes, Davila said that will be “as soon as it’s safe and secure again,” which is something that is assessed on an hour-by-hour basis.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Information is up-to-date as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
