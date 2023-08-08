Escape the heat, check out these luxury homes in Arizona’s more temperate locations

In the Valley of the Sun, it’s getting to that point in the summer where the heat starts to drive people a little crazy — or some people are wondering why they were crazy enough to live here. But while the Valley continues to set at or above 100 degrees, other areas of Arizona have higher elevations and cooler climates. People don’t have to leave the state behind to live in more moderate temperatures.
Whether looking to buy or just seeking encouragement to make it out of the summer and into that wonderful time of year that makes the heat worth it — check out these luxury homes for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty in Arizona’s more temperate regions.
First up is a home at 1931 E. Barranca Drive in Flagstaff. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Frank Aazami and Bret Lamberson are representing this Pine Canyon property. Listed for sale for $3,895,000, the home is a true oasis of comfort and sophistication. It’s also ideal for golfers, as the property is situated a mere 200 yards from the ninth green, and with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 4,134-square-feet, it offers plenty of room to unwind after a round on the course.
Next is a mountain luxury retreat at 3755 S. Bridle Path in Flagstaff Ranch. Listed for $2,195,000 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Shane Randall and Marie France Dagenais. The home sits in a gated golf community that offers ample recreation and is just a short walk to a pool, health club, tennis, pickleball, a kids' playground and private dining. Offering more than 3,900-square-feet with a 370-square-foot bonus room, the beautiful oasis provides both the serenity of a perfect summer escape, in addition to the space to bring loved ones along.
An option located in Prescott is a custom contemporary Capistrano home located at 5846 W. Maddie Lane that represents a marriage of luxury and pragmatism. Listed for $1,495,000 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Linda A. Wood and Christopher Wood, its south-facing orientation shields against the warm afternoon sun, and its oversized garage and attached workshop allow for keeping one’s cars and projects out of that sun as well. Its unobstructed views of Granite Mountain also provide a serene environment to unwind in at the end of the day.
Also in Prescott is a contemporary ranch-style home at 4950 W. Three Forks Road. Listed for $1,199,000 by Agent Georgia Myers, the oversized hilltop lot has an abundance of natural sunlight with daily views of sunrises and sunsets from the kitchen and living room within its 2,327-square-feet of space. It’s an ideal location to relax in comfort and luxury, to take in the natural beauty and cooler air temperatures from the hot tub on the back patio and watch the sunset turn into a star-filled sky.
Next is an ultra-modern home at 57 Peak Point Court in Sedona, listed for $3,150,000 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Jeanette Sauer and Ed Pennington. This home is ideal for gatherings of friends and family, measuring an impressive 3,516 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms and featuring an open floor plan with a spacious and airy ambiance. Plus, who wouldn’t want to come by, considering its pristine views of Cathedral Rock as well as the surrounding mountains.
Finally, there is another estate at 70 Top Knot Drive in Sedona. This masterpiece combines a main home, cottage, casita and barn apartment in one property, and is listed for sale at $4,333,111 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Debbie Gregor. Sitting on 2.5 acres, this property has everything necessary for deep relaxation: a Bocce ball court, two hot tub spas, an outdoor shower, incredible landscaping and four beautiful patios. All of that combined with phenomenal views of Thunder Mountain, Lizard Head, Chimney Rock, Cock's Comb, Mogollon Rim, Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Butte, this property sets the standard for summer getaways.
Regardless of where buyers choose to escape triple-digit temperatures in Arizona, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has homes for buyers to live in luxurious elegance. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has been matching extraordinary people with extraordinary properties for over 75 years.
