Embark Behavioral Health, a leading network of mental health treatment programs for preteens, teens, young adults and their families, recently added a Scottsdale outpatient therapy clinic to its services in the Phoenix area.
The clinic is enrolling clients and will feature an intensive outpatient program (IOP) and a therapeutic day treatment program (also known as a partial hospitalization program, or PHP) as part of the company’s robust continuum of care.
“The new Scottsdale outpatient center, along with our existing Phoenix location, will be a catalyst for healing in the Valley and a window into Embark’s spectrum of services," said Alex Stavros, CEO of Embark Behavioral Health.
“Our teammates have done an exceptional job launching these programs and bringing the Embark treatment approach to families across the greater Phoenix area. With suicide being the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-24 in Arizona, it’s more important than ever that we create access to higher quality mental health services.”
The clinic, located at 7373 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite D-120, in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch area, will be the second Embark location offering outpatient treatment programs in Arizona, with Uptown Phoenix being the first.
Embark offers high levels of quality care and safety standards, with programs accredited by The Joint Commission. Programs include individual, group and family therapy, as well as therapeutic/peer mentoring, home health care services, addiction treatment and parent coaching for issues such as:
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Anger/mood regulation
- Anxiety
- Bipolar disorder
- Borderline personality disorder
- Bullying
- Depression
- Family conflict
- Self-harm/cutting
- Social isolation
- Substance use/abuse
- Technology addiction
The Scottsdale Clinic: A Closer Look
“The new Scottsdale clinic will help more adolescents and young adults to maintain and thrive in their lives and relationships through the support of professional mental health counseling,” said the location’s executive director, Dr. Meka Allen, who has a doctorate in social work. “I’m excited to bring our unique family-centered treatment approach to those in need in our area.”
Embark treats the family as a whole, using an evidence-based and relationship-focused approach. In addition to providing family therapy, the company also collects thousands of data points and shares feedback with each family so it can adjust treatment in real time to improve results.
The Scottsdale location’s therapists will serve a variety of locations throughout the north Valley.
Dedicated to its big mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult anxiety, depression and suicide by 2028, Embark offers a robust continuum of care with different levels of service and programming; has a deep legacy of over 25 years serving youth; works with families to adjust treatment in real time to improve results; treats the entire family using an evidence-bases approach; and offers the highest levels of quality care and safety standards.
For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual counseling, IOPs, therapeutic day treatment programs (also known as PHPs), short-term residential treatment, wilderness therapy and long-term residential treatment, visit embarkbh.com.
