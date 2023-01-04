As 2023 kicks off, many are looking to improve their health and wellness this year. Whether it’s losing a few pounds, building muscles, practicing meditation, lowering stress, eating healthier or implementing a skin care regimen – Civana Wellness Resort & Spa can help accomplish the goal.
Civana is nestled high in the Sonoran Desert and, between its world-class spa, wellness classes and studios, healthy cuisine and welcoming accommodations, the resort and spa offers a fully-encompassing wellness experience.
“The philosophy of Civana is ‘happiness first, healthiness always,’ and we kind of run with that to curate a pretty eclectic menu,” said Spa Director Stevie White. “We have a little of everything, from the hands on to hands off to more of a spiritual, energetic-type service.”
Designed as an approachable alternative to most wellness resorts and one that suits the modern traveler, Civana offers each guest the flexibility to create an impactful, immersive experience that best suits them – from devout students of wellness who want to dive deeper to those who simply want to relax and unplug.
Guests can, of course, find the standard spa treatments, like massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, but there are a variety of ways to enhance each treatment in addition to some unique, specialized services. White said the Spirit of the Desert service is one of Civana’s most popular offerings.
“It’s a full body service, so we use poultices that are filled with herbs and heated up and then used on the back,” she said, describing the service. “It has so many healing powers through all the herbs that are used through the poultices, so it’s relaxing but it’s also detoxing and really helps to just warm the body.”
Another special offering at Civana is the Chopra Health Retreat, a new wellness program created in partnership with world-renowned health icon Deepak Chopra, MD.
The Chopra Health Retreat is a five-night program that takes place at the resort and teaches the centuries-old healing method of Ayurveda. Civana will host two of these retreats in January, one from Jan. 8-13, and one from Jan. 22-27.
“Bringing the Whole Health Retreat to Civana gives us the opportunity to inspire a wellness movement on a broader scale,” Chopra said. “Well-being begins when we sleep deeply, eat food that nourishes, move our bodies, practice meditation, love ourselves and those around us, live with nature and truly understand how to create our collective reality. We are confident that this retreat will help those in attendance reshape their perspectives on what’s possible in terms of physical, mental and spiritual health.”
For those who are more focused on their physical health, the spa is only one side of things at Civana. The other side has fitness and health classes as well as activities like hiking, kayaking and horseback riding. Classes include cardio strength, HIIT and pilates fusion, crash core, pickleball, total body barre, several different types of yoga and more.
“We really try to hit whatever someone might be looking for,” White said. “If they want to come and do intense workouts, we have that going. If they want to kind of take it slow and do some meditation, slow yoga or sound healing, we do that as well.”
Civana is also hosting an Immersive Yoga Weekend Jan. 28-29, where acclaimed yoga guides from across the country will lead dynamic yoga classes geared toward optimizing physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational well-being. Guests can deepen their asana, find stability in handstands and expand their skill base in this immersive and movement focused weekend.
The spa at Civana is open to everyone, not just those staying at the resort. White said when someone books a service at the spa, they have access to the spa for the entire day, including the hot and cold therapy, outdoor pool, relaxation lounges and steam rooms.
For those who do book an overnight stay at the resort, they have access to classes and amenities for the entire day.
“We have a lot of local guests that come and stay and do mini-vacations,” White said. “Our earliest programming starts around 7 a.m. and it goes through 8 or 9 p.m. So, people will create their day with a hike at 7 a.m., sound healing at 9 p.m. and then do everything else in between.”
For more information about services, programs, classes, special events and booking, visit civanacarefree.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.