Xavier coach Jennifer Gillom named to Arizona Hall of Fame.

Jennifer Gillom, teacher and head basketball coach at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix, has been elected to be inducted into the 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, according to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. She was elected by public vote, from April through early May this year.
Gillom is a former Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks. She was one of the first eight players to join the women’s professional league. Gillom is also a former Sparks head coach, coached the Minnesota Lynx and was assistant coach of the Connecticut Sun.
"Jenn Gillom’s career in basketball from high school through the WNBA has been stellar," said Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier’s athletic director and vice principal of activities. "She has brought Olympic medals to the United States and excellence to her high school, college and professional teams. But for us at Xavier, she has brought basketball excellence to our student-athletes. She is caring, morally grounded and has earned the respect of every student, athlete, peer, team and entire student body she has coached. All of Xavier is proud of Jenn as she is inducted into the Hall of Fame. As the athletic director, I can think of no one in the state of Arizona who is more deserving."
Gillom played basketball at the University of Mississippi and helped the United States Basketball Team win a gold medal in women's basketball in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Later, Gillom helped coach the 2012 gold medal team in London. She also played overseas for 17 years.
The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame honors athletes, coaches, administrators and others who have made significant contributions to Arizona sports. The new members will be honored during the Crest Insurance Group Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos on Nov. 1.
Gillom joins former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Seton Catholic Prep coach Karen Self, former ESPN journalist Pedro Gomez, sports philanthropist and volunteer Michael K. Kennedy and Northern Arizona University’s women’s basketball pioneer Peggy Kennedy, who were all elected as well.
Xavier College Preparatory is an all-girls Catholic high school in Phoenix that prepares young women of faith with knowledge, skills and integrity to meet the challenges of a changing global society. Xavier’s academic, arts and sports programs are nationally recognized. The school is located in Phoenix at 4710 N. 5th St.
