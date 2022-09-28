National Women's Health & Fitness Day happens every year in September. And while it's only a one-day national observance, it brings to light an important topic that should be top of mind throughout the year: how women can maintain and improve their health at any stage of life.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number two leading causes of death in women include heart disease and cancer. While both can be genetic, environmental factors and lifestyle can also play a part. It's never too late (or too early) to educate yourself on making healthy lifestyle changes. Summed up best by Argye Hillis, M.D., director of the cerebrovascular division at Johns Hopkins Medicine, there's not much difference between an 18-year-old brain and a 100-year-old brain. So, regardless of age, you can learn new ways to improve and maintain your health.
Here are four tips women should focus on in order to maintain optimal health:
Keep your bones & heart healthy
Research conducted by the international peer-reviewed journal Heart strongly links osteoporosis, common among women after menopause, to a higher risk of heart disease. With cardiovascular deaths higher among women than men, it's also vital to keep your heart healthy as you age. Both vitamins K and D play an important role in strong bones and cardiovascular health. Incorporating a supplement that combines this powerful combo into your daily routine will help improve overall bone and heart health.
Prioritize your mental & physical health
It's no secret that maintaining an active lifestyle and regular exercise is imperative to maintaining overall health. But mental health is just as important as your physical health. Women often juggle having a career, raising families and caring for spouses and family members, which can cause increased stress on the body and mind. Whether you seek professional help, meditate or use other forms of self-care, finding ways to manage stress will improve one's overall mental and, in turn, physical health.
Regulate hormone levels with supplements
Fibrin is the building block of scar tissue and one of women's main components of uterine and breast challenges. Healthy hormone levels promote regular fibrin activity and support normal premenstrual symptoms. However, suppose you're experiencing estrogen dominance, which can include symptoms such as mood swings, fatigue and weight gain. In that case, it can produce excessive fibrin, which can deregulate the normal hormone function experienced by women approaching, transitioning and experiencing menopause or young women struggling with fertility. Women can easily overcome issues caused by excessive estrogen by introducing ingredients from supplements that help process or metabolize unwanted estrogen while promoting a natural increase in endogenous progesterone.
Educate yourself in meeting your body's needs
Nobody knows your body better than you, but understanding its unique needs is imperative to maintaining optimal health. The best way to do this is by making health education a priority. It's crucial that you schedule annual medical exams and preventative screenings. It's also important to research what's best for your health and lifestyle but be sure to consult with your doctor on any major medical decisions.
As women age, it's natural to experience an increase in health-related challenges. But no matter what stage of life you're in—it's never too late to make lifestyle changes that will improve your overall health.
Justin Marsh is founder and CEO of Arthur Andrew Medical, a leading manufacturer of enzyme and probiotic-based dietary supplements, headquartered in Scottsdale.
