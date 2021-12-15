A new makerspace exhibit, The Workshop, debuted at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix last month, and will be open for play through March 20, 2022.
In The Workshop, children are invited to invent and build through self-facilitated, open-ended discovery. The exhibit offers a hands-on, creative space where children can gather materials, create a blueprint, use tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, saws, nails, measuring tapes, wrenches, levels, wires, drills and more. Young inventors can wear protective goggles, hardhats and safety vests; workspaces offer workbenches, tables, stools and recycled materials in addition to other repurposed materials. All inventors will gain confidence and stretch their imagination in a safe environment for risk-taking and prototyping. The Workshop is a space that will empower children to create through inspiration.
This special new exhibit is outdoors, located in the Museum’s courtyard area which can be accessed from the Museum’s 2nd floor. Admission into The Workshop is free with Museum admission of $16 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free. Masks are required for all visitors 2 years of age and up while inside the Museum.
Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St., Phoenix. For more information, call 602.253.0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.
