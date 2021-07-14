Beginning with the Fall 2021 semester, Scottsdale Community College (SCC) will offer a Community Health Worker certificate of completion (CCL) program in order to meet the growing need for care coordination and patient navigation across a complex health care system.
The 15-credit program is designed for individuals new to the health care field and those already in the health care field who wish to grow their capacity to support community-oriented health systems.
According to SCC, a community health worker is a liaison who helps patients access community services specific to their needs. They also support medical providers by creating community outreach programs designed to promote, maintain and improve the health of patients through social support and individual counseling. Community health workers play an important role in addressing the social and behavioral determinants of health within their communities by building trust and relationships and enhancing community between patients and health care providers.
“The Community Health Worker program at SCC aims to better connect students — especially those from underrepresented populations in health care — with access to learning opportunities and practical experiences supporting patients in the community,” said SCC program director Pooja Paode. “The program provides an excellent pathway into the field of health care and the many opportunities for career growth.”
Between 2020 and 2030, job opportunities for community health workers are projected to increase by 28 percent in Arizona, according to O*net, which is significantly higher and more than double the projected increase nationwide. Students who complete this program will be prepared for employment in a variety of health industries, including public health, ambulatory clinics, hospitals, insurance companies, and a variety of local, municipal and nonprofit agencies that serve the community, especially in roles focused on community-based care coordination or patient navigation.
In addition to low tuition of $85 per credit hour, students in the Community Health Worker program will have little to no textbook costs, providing substantial value when obtaining this certificate at SCC.
For more information on the program, contact Paode at pooja.paode@scottsdalecc.edu. For additional information about SCC, call 480.423.6700 or visit scottsdalecc.edu.
