As Valley children prepare to head back to school, some in the community are facing the daunting challenge of putting together the basic school supplies that are needed for a successful start to the school year, which is where local nonprofit Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) comes in.
AzCA is seeking donations to help Arizona’s kids get the supplies that they need for the 2021–22 school year. Founded in 1912, the organization is one of the state’s oldest and largest child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit agencies and serves over 40,000 children and families in all 15 counties annually.
Community members can make monetary donations or provide the following items:
- Paper (both filler and graphing)
- Composition & sketch books
- Pens & pencils
- Erasers
- Markers, crayons & colored pencils
- Index Cards
- Hand sanitizer
- Face masks
- Tissues
- Scissors
- Rulers
- Glue
- Laptops
- Backpacks
- Pencil Cases
To purchase supplies, residents can visit AzCA’s Amazon Wish list for back-to-school items.
To learn more about AzCA or to make a monetary donation, visit arizonaschildren.org.
