Financial education is often not covered in school, so it is essential that parents, mentors or care providers teach children and young adults how to manage their finances, so they are set up for success. This also bolsters a sense of responsibility and is a huge self-esteem booster.
These are five basic concepts to start with when teaching financial literacy.
#1. Write a Dollar Diary
Budgeting is key to financial health and success. Have teens write a budget for all their current expenses like gas, school supplies and entertainment and include what their income is. Then have them practice writing down all their expenses for a few weeks. Doing this exercise can be very eye opening for many teens. It may be surprising to see that a few dollars here or $5 there can quickly add up, leaving little money for savings or resulting in an unbalanced budget.
#2. Learn to Save
Saving helps in acquiring the important things in life, whether big or small. But it is easy to lose track of your spending when little things like coffee and snacks start adding up. Teach teens to put a small amount of money into savings before spending it on other things. It may help for them to set small savings goals, like for a new game console or concert tickets, so they can visualize their savings as an investment into the future.
#3. Open a Savings Account
Opening a Savings Account for your teen can be a prime learning experience for how to compare and shop. Rates, fees, minimums, accessibility and ease of use are all things to look for when choosing a financial institution. Set them up for success with this first step in understanding finances.
#4. Learn about Credit Cards and Credit Scores
Teaching teens about credit cards is critical to financial health. Since it can’t be seen, credit may be misleading and feel like “free money” to teens. Teach young adults how credit works, the importance of paying off monthly balances and avoiding opening too many accounts (have them start with only one). Having a healthy credit card history will allow them take out loans in the future and foster financial freedom.
#5. Gear up for Loans
Loans can provide access to college, a car or a house, but teens don’t often consider that loans can have a big impact and take years to pay off. Understanding interest rates, the length of loans and what income they may need to easily incorporate loan repayment into a budget are important factors to teach and consider before getting a loan.
Once you have discussed these tips with children at home, take them to a bank or credit union and introduce them to a financial expert. TruWest is a local credit union that provides expert guidance on tools and services that may help teens become financial experts. To learn more about the credit union or to book an appointment, visit truwest.org.
Lisa Vega is a marketing strategist at TruWest Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.