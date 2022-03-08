The Cave Creek Unified School District is registering for Kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year! Kindergarten classes are found at these A+ schools: Black Mountain Elementary, Lone Mountain Elementary, Desert Sun Academy, Horseshoe Trails Elementary, and Desert Willow Elementary.
The mission of the Cave Creek Unified School District is to provide an innovative, high-quality learning experience for all students. By facilitating strategies to develop curious, resilient, critical-thinking problem-solvers, students and educators will be empowered to make a difference, while inspiring excellence in our families, community, and world.
Why should you choose CCUSD for Kindergarten?
Highly-qualified, certified teachers
Relationships
Excellent instruction
Signature programs at each school
Commitment to community
Focus on whole child development
Consistently highest test scores in Maricopa County
No. 1 School District in the Northeast Valley
College and career pathways
What are the age requirements?
Students must turn 5 on or before August 31, 2022.
If your child turns 5 after August 31, 2022, you can: Apply for early entrance testing, if their birthday is before December 31, 2022.
Attend one of our outstanding, on-site Pre-K programs for students who are 3 or 4 years old.
Bring your child to one of our Kindergarten events to learn more. Upcoming events take place on March 15 from 4 to 5pm, April 13 from 4 to 5pm, and May 13 from 9:30 to 11am.
To reach Dr. Monroe, call 480.575.2016. For additional information about the Cave Creek Unified School District, visit www.ccusd93.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.