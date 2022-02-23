Strong and successful schools are both a product of, and contribute to, outstanding communities. Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) has been providing excellence in education to our community for 125 years. Throughout our history, there have been moments of explosive growth, along with periods of decline, reflecting the ebb and flow of our area. During all of the changes, two constants have come to define our district: high-quality teachers and strong community partnerships.
High-Quality Teachers
Teaching is a noble profession. Now, more than ever, we see the importance of providing in-person learning opportunities for our students. However, in order to ensure our students reach their full potential, we must have teachers who have the proper training and support, not only in the content areas, but who also truly understand that different approaches to learning are required to support our classrooms’ diverse student population.
SUSD is a leader in Arizona, with more than 80 National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) working in our district. These individuals have gone above and beyond to perfect their craft and submit their work to external review. The past few years have been exceptionally challenging, as our teachers have served on the frontlines, navigating the COVID-19 challenges. From March 2020, when all schools were ordered closed by the Governor and the district implemented remote-learning opportunities, to the return six months later to in-person learning, with mitigation strategies in place, to the current environment in which the latest virus variant is infecting significantly more people, but with milder symptoms––our teachers have been there for our students. Their dedication and commitment is heroic. They are deserving of our respect and gratitude.
Community Partnerships
While SUSD has many historic partnerships, none has been more impactful over the years than our partnership with the Scottsdale Charros. Each year, the Charros provide funding for a variety of projects, including recognition of a Teacher of the Year in each school, scholarships for high school seniors, and support for special projects. On February 2, we will launch the “Coronado Promise Partnership,” with the Charros serving as the lead organization and supported by the Coronado Foundation for the Future, SUSD, the City of Scottsdale, and Scottsdale Community College. The Coronado Promise is a two-pronged effort to ensure students in the Coronado Learning Community who graduate from Coronado High School are able to enroll in postsecondary learning opportunities with the assurance that they will not have to worry about the cost of tuition and fees for their first two years. The second part of the Promise is an investment in the pipeline, to ensure students from preschool through high school completion are on track and prepared to succeed in college and post-high school education and career training opportunities.
We are grateful for the contributions and support of all of our community partners, including, but not limited to, the City of Scottsdale, the SUSD Foundation, and numerous other non-profit organizations, local businesses and philanthropic organizations that recognize the impact of an excelling school system on the entire community.
Spring is around the corner, which also means it is time for families with young children to start the enrollment process for preschool and kindergarten registration. For more information, please visit www.susd.org/Enroll.
Our SUSD students are at the center of all we do as a district. Our vision is to engage all learners in world-class, future-focused learning. This can only be accomplished through partnering with our parents and the community. Together, we can and will continue to relentlessly pursue excellence in education.
To contact Dr. Menzel or to learn more about Scottsdale Unified School District and its award-winning academic, arts, and athletic programs, call 480.484.6100 or visit www.susd.org.
