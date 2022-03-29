Calling all outstanding high school seniors with a focus on arts! The Sonoran Arts League has opened its 2022 applications to students heading to college and planning to study in the visual arts.
The League’s Visual Arts Scholarship is for students who have excelled in the visual arts field and who have enrolled in higher education and plan to continue their artistic studies. A total of $4,000 will be awarded in 2022.
“We are excited to offer these scholarships once again to support Arizona students pursuing an art career,” says Sonoran Arts League Executive Director Warren Davis. “We know there are many deserving young artists across Arizona who are eligible for this award and welcome their application for this scholarship.”
Applicants must be a graduating high school senior with a GPA of 2.5 or better and be a legal resident of the state of Arizona. Those interested must be planning to enroll in a university, college, community college, or school of design either full time or part time and must register for one visual arts class their freshman year.
Selections will be made by a blind jury process by professional artists from the League.
Online applications are now open for submission at www.sonoranartsleague.org by clicking on Art Education. A downloadable file is available with all the information. The deadline is Wednesday, April 13 and notifications will be emailed the week of April 21.
For more information, email scholarship@sonoranartsleague.org or call 480.575.6624 for details.
