Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) is now accepting applications online for non-resident students seeking to enroll in any of the district’s 30 schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Referred to as “open enrollment,” Arizona law permits students to attend the school of their choice, regardless of district boundaries. Open enrollment can also be used by in-district students who wish to attend a school other than the one to which they are assigned geographically, based on where they live.
“Scottsdale Unified welcomes all families in search of a challenging and rewarding academic experience for their students,” said Dr. Scott Menzel, SUSD superintendent.
“Our 30 schools provide such a breadth of outstanding opportunities for all learners — whether you’re learning your ABC’s in kindergarten or pursuing college credits in high school; whether you take half of your classes each school day in Mandarin or Spanish; or whether you’re just learning English for the first time — SUSD does it all well, and with heart.”
The K‒12 SUSD open enrollment application for the 2023-2024 school year went live at 8 a.m. Nov. 1 at susd.org/open. Applicants’ families will learn on Dec. 1 whether their application has been accepted and what additional steps they must take next in order to complete the enrollment process.
In its 126th year of serving Scottsdale-area students, SUSD prepares students for post-secondary education, as well as careers that can be pursued right after graduation and jobs that may not even exist today. Offering rigorous courses of study and exceptional fine arts, athletics and extracurricular programs, SUSD produces students who are well-rounded, thoughtful and engaged in their community.
“There are many more types of schools and learning opportunities available today than there were in the past,” Menzel said, “but I’d put an SUSD education up against anyone, any day.”
With 22,000 students in 30 schools, SUSD has been a premier choice for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 public education for 125 years. Located northeast of metropolitan Phoenix, the district serves the educational needs of students and families in Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Tempe and Scottsdale.
A highly experienced, professionally certified teaching staff fosters a diverse and rigorous educational environment that engages all students in world-class, future-focused learning. Offering gifted learning, special education and career and technical education, as well as a variety of athletics, arts and enrichment programs and clubs, SUSD provides the rich environment today’s students need to explore their interests, develop important social skills and grow into tomorrow’s leaders.
To find out more about SUSD, go to susd.org.
(1) comment
If SUSD is so great why is it conducting so much open enrollment recruiting? Why are so many SUSD students not attending? This ad is being pushed in other outlets as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.