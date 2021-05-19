Scottsdale Artists’ School (SAS) is offering variety of summer camp options for emerging artists ages 6 to18. SAS Youth Academy camps are designed to enhance children’s artistic creativity, whether they are absolute beginners, advanced artists or somewhere in-between.
These week-long summer camps teach youth and teens new and exciting elements within STEAM (the educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics). Through a variety of fine art projects, campers are encouraged to take thoughtful risks, use original ideas, engage in experiential learning, apply problem-solving skills, embrace collaboration and work through the creative process.
SAS’s summer programs will be held at the school’s professional art studios. Enhanced safety and distance protocols currently remain in place. Capacity is limited and students will have their own mini art “studios” with specialized personal supplies, lighting and easels where they can create, experience and explore.
Taught by professional teaching artists, each session incorporates 2-D art mediums, such as drawing, painting, watercolor, mixed media, as well as 3-D art mediums such as hand building with clay and more. Students will learn how to prepare their art for show and will share their creations in a youth art show for friends and family at the end of the session.
SAS believes everyone should have the opportunity experience art. The school offers scholarships for summer camp based on both merit and financial need.
Week-long camps run Monday through Friday beginning June 1 and ending July 30. For more information, call the school front office or visit scottsdaleartschool.org.
